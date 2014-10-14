Lending by Italy banks fell in Sept, could return to growth soon-ABI

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses could return to growth by the end of this year, after falling for more than two years in a row, Italian banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday.

Loans to families and non-financial companies fell 0.9 percent in September from a year earlier, after a 1.2 percent drop posted in August.

September marked the 29th straight month of decline, but the pace of the reduction was the lowest since May 2012, data published by ABI showed.

“We are recording an improvement of lending to households and businesses and we could see a return to growth between November and December,” ABI’s Chief Economist Gianfranco Torriero said, commenting on the monthly data.

Italian banks are currently offering to their clients fresh long-term funds the European Central Bank has made available in September to spur loans.

ABI also said gross bad loans at Italian lenders continued to rise, totalling 173.9 billion euros in August from 172.4 billion euros a month earlier. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing Francesca Landini)