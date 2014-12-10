FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank loans keep falling, bad debts rise to 179.3 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Italy bank loans keep falling, bad debts rise to 179.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bank loans to companies in Italy fell in October for the 30th straight month, as lenders saddled with a huge stock of bad loans are more selective than in the past in lending and the country’s stagnating economy depresses corporate investments.

The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday bank loans to non-financial firms fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier in October, after a 3.3 percent fall in September. Bank lending to companies has been contracting since May 2012.

Non-performing loans held by Italian banks rose 19.3 percent in October against a 19.9 percent rise in September. The stock of bad loans totalled 179.26 billion euros ($222 billion) up from 176.86 billion euros a month earlier. ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.