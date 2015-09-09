REFILE-ECB slightly raises capital requirement for Italian banks - sources

(Removes superfluous word from headline)

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has modestly raised the overall minimum capital requirements for Italian banks examined under a review of euro zone lenders’ riskiness, two sources close to the situation said.

One of the sources said that actual capital levels at the 13 Italian banks under review were currently already above the new requirements, except for unlisted lenders Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

The ECB and Popolare di Vicenza declined to comment, while Veneto Banco could not immediately be reached for comment.