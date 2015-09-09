FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ECB slightly raises capital requirement for Italian banks - sources
September 9, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ECB slightly raises capital requirement for Italian banks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes superfluous word from headline)

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has modestly raised the overall minimum capital requirements for Italian banks examined under a review of euro zone lenders’ riskiness, two sources close to the situation said.

One of the sources said that actual capital levels at the 13 Italian banks under review were currently already above the new requirements, except for unlisted lenders Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

The ECB and Popolare di Vicenza declined to comment, while Veneto Banco could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Francesco Canepa, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
