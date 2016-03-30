FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa says to fulfill underwriting commitment on Veneto Banca cash call
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Intesa says to fulfill underwriting commitment on Veneto Banca cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo will fulfill a commitment to guarantee Veneto Banca’s upcoming 1-billion euro rights issue, its chief said on Wednesday after reports rival UniCredit may back out of a similar accord over Popolare di Vicenza’s looming cash call.

“It (the capital increase) will be done. We have a contract with Veneto Banca and we will fulfill that contract,” Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told reporters.

“I am convinced that even in a market like this there is a price at which this kind of operation can be completed. We will look at market conditions when the moment comes but I am confident,” he said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.