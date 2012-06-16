FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt not worried about effect of Greek vote on banks -official
June 16, 2012

Italy govt not worried about effect of Greek vote on banks -official

BOLOGNA, Italy, June 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government is not worried about the effect of the Greek elections on the nation’s banks and has not drawn up any contingency plans in case of unfavourable fallout in the markets after the vote, an official said on Saturday.

“We are not at all concerned about our banks,” Antonio Catricala, an undersecretary for Prime Minister Mario Monti, told reporters in Bologna.

When asked if there were contingency plans for the banking system should the Greek vote roil markets, he replied, “No”.

Catricala, a former head of Italy’s antitrust authority, spoke after meeting with Monti, who was also in Bologna on Saturday. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Writing by Steve Scherer.)

