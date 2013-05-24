FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loan writedowns at Italy banks seen at 19 bln euros in 2013-think tank
May 24, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Bad loan writedowns at Italy banks seen at 19 bln euros in 2013-think tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Writedowns on bad loans held by Italian banks will total 19 billion euros ($24.51 billion) this year and 48 billion euros in the three years to 2015, according to a report by think tank Prometeia released on Friday.

Despite the hefty loan losses, the Italian banking industry is expected to return to profit this year after combined losses of 25 billion euros in 2011-2012.

Prometeia forecast aggregate profits at Italian banks of 2.4 billion euros this year, and of 21 billion euros in 2013-2015.

Bank lending to households and businesses is expected to shrink by 1.9 percent this year.

$1 = 0.7751 euros Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi

