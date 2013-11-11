UPDATE 1-Italian bank deposits post smallest rise in year

(Adds more data on bad loans, Italian government bond holdings)

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deposits at Italian banks rose at a slower pace in September than in the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday, highlighting the challenge facing lenders amid the country’s longest recession since World War Two.

The deposits were up 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier, sharply down from the 6.6 percent annual rise seen in August and representing the smallest increase in 13 months, the data showed.

Deposits are a key source of funding for Italian banks, especially the many small ones that have no access to wholesale funding markets.

The central bank data also showed Italian banks issuing fewer bonds, another important source of funding for them. The yearly drop in September stood at 7.2 percent, compared to an annual decline of 6.4 percent in August.

Italian lenders continued to curb lending as they strive to keep credit risks in check. Loans to non-financial firms fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in September, slightly less than in August.

Lending to households contracted by 1.1 percent from the same month in 2012, broadly unchanged from August, the data showed.

Bad loans continued to rise, hitting a new high of 144.5 billion euros, up from 142 billion in August and representing almost twice the level of 2010. In percentage terms, the September level is up 22.8 percent from the previous year.

Italian government bond holdings at lenders based in the country fell to 394.1 billion euros in September from 396.8 billion euros in August, still close to a record high of 401.7 billion euros seen in June. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gareth Jones)