Italian banks' weak results show recovery still long way off

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Weak third-quarter results from Italy’s top lenders indicate a meaningful recovery in the sector may be a long way off, with lower lending volumes weighing on revenues and bad debts still stubbornly high.

UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, set the tone earlier this week with a 40 percent drop in net profit and a bigger than expected fall in net interest income - a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending business.

The bank set aside 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to cover for bad debts, 10 percent less than a year ago.

But 1.1 billion euros of these loan-loss charges were booked in its Italian home market, which is struggling to emerge from its longest post-war recession. There, the amount of loans that turned sour over the quarter were stable after three straight quarters of declines.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni may have to further boost provisions because of an upcoming health check by the European Central Bank, and sounded a cautious note on short-term lending and revenue trends.

Analyst Luca Comi at brokerage ICBPI said: “The tide did not turn in the third quarter ... Investors are looking at the prospect of a gradual economic European recovery, but it is unlikely that banks’ results will quickly return to the levels seen at the beginning of the financial crisis.”

UniCredit shares fell 4.1 percent in a broadly weaker Italian banking sector, with analysts saying they expected to see a similar earnings trend when domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo releases results later on Wednesday.

Weak revenues and bad loans were also a drag on Banco Popolare’s earnings. Net writedowns on deteriorated credits totalled 248 million euros in the quarter, up 17 percent from the previous three-month period.

A positive exception came from UBI, where quarterly net interest income rose 4.2 percent, pushing the shares 3 percent higher in early trade.

However, the bank’s outlook was also prudent, saying its cost of risk would remain high due to a “delay” in the Italy’s economic recovery.

Italy’s recession probably dragged on for the ninth consecutive quarter between July and September, but will end in the fourth quarter, the Treasury’s chief economist Lorenzo Codogno said on Tuesday. The euro zone as a whole emerged from recession in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)