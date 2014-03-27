UniCredit firms up guidance for inaugural AT1 issue

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit has set official guidance on its inaugural Additional Tier 1 issue at 8 to 8.25%, according to a lead manager.

The Italian bank started marketing the US dollar perpetual non-call 10-year subordinated bond on Thursday morning in the 8.25% area via Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit’s own investment banking unit.

The order book is now in excess of US$6.5bn, the manager said. The BB- rated issue is expected to be priced later today.