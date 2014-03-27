FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit firms up guidance for inaugural AT1 issue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 27, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit firms up guidance for inaugural AT1 issue

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit has set official guidance on its inaugural Additional Tier 1 issue at 8 to 8.25%, according to a lead manager.

The Italian bank started marketing the US dollar perpetual non-call 10-year subordinated bond on Thursday morning in the 8.25% area via Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit’s own investment banking unit.

The order book is now in excess of US$6.5bn, the manager said. The BB- rated issue is expected to be priced later today.

Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.