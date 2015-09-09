UPDATE 1-ECB sets modestly higher capital targets for Italian banks - sources

* Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca lag ECB target-source

* Monte dei Paschi above new ECB target-source (Adds details)

By Giselda Vagnoni

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has pushed up modestly the overall minimum capital requirements for 13 Italian banks following a review of levels of risk in banks in the euro zone, two sources close to the situation said.

One of the sources said the 13 Italian banks currently already had capital levels above the ECB’s new requirements, except for unlisted lenders Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

The ECB review is part of its new role as supervisor of euro zone banks and follows stress tests it carried out last year. It aims to provide an in-depth evaluation of banks’ riskiness and how well equipped they are to manage that risk.

Popolare di Vicenza said last month it would seek to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) from investors in a share sale early next year.

Veneto Banca has said it plans a rights issue in the first months of 2016.

The ECB and Popolare di Vicenza declined to comment, while Veneto Banco could not immediately be reached for comment.

Troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which in June completed a 3 billion-euro share issue after failing last year’s stress tests, has a capital level that is only slightly above the ECB’s new target, one of sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, has the most solid position in capital terms among Italian banks under the ECB review, the source said. Intesa declined to comment.

A second source said that the ECB had divided up European banks into five bands, depending on their overall soundness, putting the strongest banks in the first band.

Il Sole 24 ore said on Wednesday that four Italian banks - Monte dei Paschi, Carige, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca - were in the fourth band.

Monte dei Paschi and Carige declined to comment.

The ECB’s new capital targets are provisional and several banks have not yet been formally told about the new requirements, sources said. Once they have been told, the banks will have 15 days to make counter proposals and final capital targets will be announced in November.

The ECB’s evaluation of banks’ ability to manage their risk is known as the supervisory review and evaluation process.

Italian banks, which fared worst in last year’s ECB stress tests, have had to cut thousands of jobs and shut branches to cope with the country’s weak economy.

They have raised a total of around 15 billion euros on the market since early 2014 to bolster their balance sheets. And they are also still trying to tackle some 200 billion euros of bad debts accumulated as companies defaulted as a result of Italy’s economic downturn.