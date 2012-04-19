FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy banks credit quality worsening but still sound-BoI
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Italy banks credit quality worsening but still sound-BoI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Economic recession in Italy is worsening credit quality but banks still have a sound asset structure, a top Bank of Italy official said on Thursday, urging lenders to further strengthen their balance sheets and their funding sources.

“The structure of banking assets is still fundamentally stable when it comes to credit quality. Though it reflects the negative economic phase it is still sound, also because the capital base has improved” Deputy Director General Anna Maria Tarantola told a business conference in Milan.

Tarantola said Italian companies relied on banking credit more heavily than in other countries. She said the first European Central Bank’s liquidity injection had avoided a sharper contraction in credit by plugging shortfalls in other funding tools for banks, while the second three-year cash tender was now beginning to reach the real economy.

However, “it will be some time before we see a decidedly positive impact,” she said citing a structural time lag and renewed elements of fragility, such as market concerns about some countries and a deterioration of loans to companies.

Reporting by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.