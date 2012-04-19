UPDATE 1-Italy banks credit quality worsening but still sound-BoI

(Adds comments from banking official)

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Economic recession in Italy is worsening credit quality but banks still have a sound asset structure, a top Bank of Italy official said on Thursday, urging lenders and firms to strengthen their balance sheets and funding sources.

Italy is struggling to avoid being sucked into the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, and austerity measures to contain the government’s debt burden have sapped an already anemic economy.

“The structure of banking assets is still fundamentally stable when it comes to credit quality. Though it reflects the negative economic phase it is still sound, also because the capital base has improved,” the central bank’s Deputy Director General Anna Maria Tarantola told a business conference in Milan.

Tarantola said in Italy companies relied on banks for 70 percent of their financial debt, a higher share than the European average. “There is also a higher percentage of short-term banking debt. This means their liquidity situation is more strongly affected by that of banks,” she said.

By the same token, Italian banks are more exposed to country’s economy through loans to companies, said the director general of Italian Banking Association ABI.

“On average more than half of bank assets are loans to firms and households,” Giovanni Sabatini said at the same conference.

“Our destiny is tied to that of the country. What’s the problem? Profitability, there is little growth, productivity is very low, so profitability is low.”

Both officials said the longer-term liquidity provided by the European Central Banks at two tenders in December and February had not stimulated credit expansion so far but simply avoided a sharper drop in loan growth.

Tarantola said the cash injected in the February operation was now beginning to reach the real economy but a “decidedly positive impact” would take some time.

She cited fresh “fragility” factors such as market concerns about some euro zone countries and problems companies faced in repaying their debts. Banks and firms “must strengthen their balance sheets, improve the structure of their funding sources,” she said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)