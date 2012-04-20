FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy limits cross board memberships of financial companies
April 20, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Italy limits cross board memberships of financial companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy will no longer allow directors or executives of competing financial services companies to sit on each others’ boards or board committees, the Bank of Italy, equity market regulator Consob, and insurance watchdog Isvap said on Friday.

Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government passed a law in December laying out the broad guidelines of the rules, prompting the three regulators to issue a directive regarding the law’s application.

The practice of sitting on multiple boards in Italy dates back to the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the investment bank and pulled the strings of Italian finance through a web of interlocking corporate holdings. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)

