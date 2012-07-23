FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy banks sharp fall on euro zone debt concerns
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Italy banks sharp fall on euro zone debt concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian banks fall on heightened fears about euro zone debt, with Italy’s largest banks UniCredit and Intesa suspended with an indicated fall of around 5 percent, outstripping a dip in the European banking sector.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third-biggest bank, were also suspended from trade, indicated down 5 percent.

Also suspended were Banco Popolare, and Mediobanca .

Investors become increasingly worried about the level of debt in Spain and Greece, hitting banking stocks in Europe , which fell 1.7 percent.

Growing concerns Spain might need a full sovereign bailout and as bond yields in the heavily-indebted country climbed to their highest since the euro was created.

Italian government bond yields following Spanish ones higher. By 0720 GMT the 10-year spread between Italy and Germany hit another high since early January at 528 basis points. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)

