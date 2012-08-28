UPDATE 4-Italy set for Monte de Paschi stake after big loss

* MPS posts bigger-than-expected H1 loss of 1.6 bln euros

* Will likely have to issue new shares to Treasury

* CEO says terms of state aid not known yet

* UBI, Banco Popolare bolster Core Tier 1 (Adds details on deposits, cap hike, wraps in Banco Popolare)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government looked set to take a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world’s oldest bank posted a big first-half loss because of writedowns, making it almost inevitable that it will end 2012 in the red.

MPS, the country’s third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid in June to plug a capital shortfall and meet tougher European requirements.

Under the scheme negotiated with the government, it will sell 3.4 billion euros of bonds to the Treasury but will only pay interest on those bonds if it makes an annual profit.

If it books a loss, it will issue new shares to the state. According to a financial source, the government will take a stake of around 3 percent in the bank every time it cannot pay interest.

That looks almost certain to be the case at least for 2012 after the bank said on Tuesday it had booked a 1.62 billion euros loss in the first six months of the year, due to further big writedowns on goodwill and financial assets.

Analysts who had included the writedowns in their estimates had forecast a loss of around 1 billion euros.

“Besides the writedowns, this is a bank that is losing money and the operating results are pretty poor. Net interest income is down, deposits are down, and the asset quality is deteriorating,” said a London-based analyst who declined to be named.

Customer loans fell 7.6 percent from a year ago, while deposits and securities issued declined 20 percent.

MPS said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - stood at 8.85 percent when taking into account 1.9 billion euros of bonds it already sold to the state in 2009.

Those bonds will be replaced by the new ones it is issuing, and are included in the total state loans of 3.4 billion euros.

MPS Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told analysts on a conference call he did not know the timing or the coupon of the loans, but the latter is expected by analysts to be in the region of 10 percent. The state loans have yet to be approved by the European Commission, and some analysts suspect Brussels may demand more stringent conditions.

CAPITAL INCREASE PLANNED

In June MPS laid out a painful restructuring plan, which includes the closure of 400 branches and 4,600 job cuts, and said it would be looking to new investors to raise up to 1 billion euros in a capital increase over the next three years. An extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve the cash call has been called for Oct. 9.

The lender was hit hard as the euro zone crisis deepened by its 25 billion euro exposure to Italian government bonds, proportionally higher than that of its domestic peers.

MPS, whose main shareholder is a charitable foundation with close ties to Tuscan politicians, has said it will repay the state loans by 2015.

Also on Tuesday, Banco Popolare and UBI Banca , respectively Italy’s fourth- and fifth-biggest banks, reported a stronger capital position despite a fall in profits.

Both banks said their Core Tier 1 ratio had risen to 10.2 at the end of June.

However in both cases provisions for loan losses rose sharply, reflecting a further deterioration in Italy’s economy as a deep recession shows no sign of easing. (Additional Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)