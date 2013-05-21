FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
May 21, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

ECB stress tests not a problem for Italian lenders - ABI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 21 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday that European Central Bank stress tests to gauge the credit strength of the country’s lenders are not a problem as long as the ECB applies the same criteria across the euro zone.

“We do not have any worries about stress tests,” ABI chief Giovanni Sabatini said during a meeting of the association. “Stress tests are important, but the criteria must be consistent.” (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Steve Scherer)

