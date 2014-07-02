UPDATE 1-Italy bank lobby head sees success for ECB's cheap loan programme

(Releads adds quotes, background)

ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - A European Central Bank programme to push banks to increase lending to companies will be successful in Italy, though demand for that credit could take a while to pick up, the country’s main banking association ABI said on Wednesday.

ABI President Antonio Patuelli said he had a “highly positive” view of the Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) which is due to come into force in September.

The TLTRO programme, announced last month, will allow banks to borrow cheaply from the ECB on condition that the funds are used to support the real economy.

“I am convinced that the experiment with these binding measures by the European Central Bank will be a success in the European Union and in Italy in particular,” Patuelli told a meeting of foreign journalists in Rome.

The ABI’s Director General, Giovanni Sabatini, warned however that Italian firms were still holding back from borrowing as they struggled with weak demand in their home markets.

“We have to take into account that for the time being, the demand for credit is still very weak, particularly demand for credit to finance new investment,” he said.

Patuelli said Italian banks were still suffering from poor profitability but had started to see some positive signs with a slowdown in the rise of bad loans and a solid response to a series of capital increases.

The strong take-up of the capital increases reflected international markets’ growing confidence in the solidity of Italian banks, he added.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third-largest bank by number of branches, wrapped up a 4.9 billion euro ($6.68 billion) share sale last week.

The profitability of Italian banks has been hit by the weak overall economy, still struggling to emerge from recession.

Bad loans, which totalled 8.8 percent of overall lending in April, are still rising, but Patuelli said they were appeared to be doing do less rapidly.

“I can certainly see a slowing in the rhythm of new bad loans,” he said. “Obviously the phenomenon isn’t over, it never is, it’s like a disease,” he added.

Patuelli said he expected Italy’s economy to perform better in the second half of the year than it had in the first, pointing to credit card payment data that he said indicated spending was strengthening.

Gross domestic product declined by 0.1 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Andrew Heavens)