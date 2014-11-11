UPDATE 1-Bad loans improve at Italy's Intesa, UniCredit

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s top two retail banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, reported a sharp fall in the amount of money they set aside to cover for soured loans in a sign of improvement for an economy struggling to exit recession.

The difficult economic context weighed on third-quarter revenue at both lenders, although net profit came in well above analyst expectations, helped by higher fees and commissions due to a shift in focus towards asset management.

Intesa’s profit was 483 million euros ($600 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 compared with an analyst consensus of 307 million euros.

UniCredit did better, with a net profit of 722 million euros, topping analyst forecasts distributed by the bank of 493 million euros, due in part to a good performance in central and eastern Europe.

Both lenders reported an improvement in bad debts -- the number one problem for Italian banks after three years of almost uninterrupted economic contraction.

Intesa said inflows of new bad loans in the first nine months of the year were the lowest since 2011, while loan-loss provisions - including extra charges required by the European Central Bank (ECB) in its health check of lenders - fell 13 percent to 3.5 billion euros.

UniCredit, which posted a 14 billion euro loss last year after a drastic clean-up of its balance sheet ahead of the ECB checks, said its nine-month loan-loss charges fell 38 percent from a year earlier to 2.6 billion euros. The figure included a one-off improvement worth some 500 million euros in the third quarter.

The bleak economic for the euro zone’s third largest economy weighed on both banks’ results, with Intesa’s quarterly revenue falling 5.6 percent and UniCredit’s declining 3.2 percent. Intesa did post a rise in revenue on the year.

“A negative element is the weakness of the revenues which suffers because of the negative economic cycle in Italy,” said Vincenzo Longo of IG Markets.

Intesa and UniCredit comfortably passed the Europe-wide review of lenders, designed to test the resilience of the financial sector. Nine Italian banks failed the tests, with two - Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige - still needing to raise capital. (1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Louise Heavens)