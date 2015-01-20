FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Italy bank measures not on Tuesday cabinet agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Measures on bank sector governance expected to be discussed by Italian ministers on Tuesday were not included in the agenda of a cabinet meeting but it was not immediately clear if reforms to Italy’s cooperative banks had fallen off track.

Shares in Italian cooperative banks soared on Monday as the government prepared to put forward a landmark reform of the sector that aims to abolish a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told senators in his centre-left Democratic Party on Monday that measures to “rationalise the credit sector” would be discussed at the cabinet meeting.

However there was no sign of their inclusion in the official agenda released on Tuesday, which announced that the meeting had been postponed by two hours until 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

No comment was available from the Economy Ministry.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Jason Neely

