UPDATE 1-Italy takes steps to help banks offload bad loans

By Giuseppe Fonte and Roberto Landucci

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced a series of long-awaited measures on Tuesday aimed at helping banks in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy offload bad debts and revive lending to businesses.

Italy is slowly emerging from a three-year recession that has left its lenders saddled with some 350 billion euros ($390 billion) of loans that have gone sour. That forces them to set aside capital to cover for potential losses and crimps their ability to lend to households and companies.

Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters the cabinet had approved an emergency decree containing measures to reduce lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and help banks recover collateral on bad loans more quickly.

According to a Citi report, Italy’s average foreclosure time is around 5 years, compared to 1-1/2 years in Europe as a whole.

The decree, which comes into force immediately but must be approved by parliament in the next 60 days to become law, also allows banks to claim tax relief over losses due to bad loan writedowns in one year rather than five years, as is currently the case.

Padoan said this part of the reform would have no impact on Italy’s already strained public finances, without elaborating.

He said the government had not abandoned hopes of launching a more radical, “bad bank” type of vehicle that would issue bonds guaranteed by the state to finance the purchase of bad loans from banks.

That project has so far stumbled because of European rules on state aid, but Padoan said he was confident the steps presented on Tuesday would have a strong effect in themselves.

“We think these measures will be a very powerful and effective tool to create a secondary market for bad loans and help the economy,” he said.

Italy’s market for bad loans is small relative to other European countries, with sales of just 7.5 billion euros for the whole of last year compared with 27 billion euros in Ireland in the first half of 2014.

The development of such a market has stalled in Italy because of the large spread between the price that potential buyers are prepared to pay for such debts and the size of the writedowns banks are willing to book.

Bankers say faster bankruptcy procedures and the full fiscal deductibility of loan losses can help reduce that spread.

Italy’s bad loan market is already showing signs of a pick-up and could see transactions worth some 20 billion euros this year, according to Banca IFIS, which on Tuesday announced a deal to buy part of a 1.3 billion-euro bad loan portfolio from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“We are already seeing buyers willing to pay higher prices for distressed loans as a consequence of the low-rate environment that makes funding cheaper for buyers and makes investors hungry for higher return opportunities,” the bank’s CEO Giovanni Bossi told journalists.