UPDATE 1-Problematic loans at Italian banks rise to 361 bln euros

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Problematic loans at Italian banks kept rising in the first half of 2015, but the share of loans turning sour has fallen back to levels last seen in late 2010 as the economy improves, the central bank said on Friday.

In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the Bank of Italy said problem loans stood at 361 billion euros ($388 billion) at the end of June, or 18 percent of total bank loans, slightly up from six months earlier. Loans least likely to be repaid, or sofferenze, were 207 billion euros, or 10 percent of the total.

Italian banks are struggling to shed bad loans and efforts by the government to help revive a market for these assets have stalled due to European Union rules on state aid.

By tying up precious bank capital, bad loans hold back new lending which could help drive a recovery in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

The Bank of Italy said sales of sofferenze in the first nine months amounted to only 2 billion euros, against 11 billion in 2012-2014, and were carried out mainly by larger banks. UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco Popolare recently sold packages of bad loans.

The economic upturn, however, helped push down the share of loans that turned problematic to 3.8 percent in June, the lowest since the end of 2010 and well below a peak of 6.0 percent hit in late 2013.

In a move that tackles another source of risk for banks, Italian lenders trimmed domestic government debt holdings by 9 billion euros in the first nine months to 374 billion, or 10.5 percent of assets.

The amount of Italian debt held by the country’s lenders rose sharply during the sovereign crisis, beefing up their income but creating a vicious circle between lenders and their own country’s sovereign risk.

To diversify their bond holdings, Italian banks raised by 15 percent their exposure to other euro zone countries in the first nine months of the year, the Bank of Italy said, though the total remained modest overall.

Net purchases of Spanish bonds totaled 13 billion euros followed by 6 billion in French bonds.

Looking at refinancing risks for lenders, the central bank pointed to a 6 billion euro drop in the sale of unsecured bonds between April and September, a trend common also to other euro zone countries, as the cost of issuing this type of debt rose.

The central bank said the rise in yields could be linked to European rules on rescuing ailing lenders, which received final approval from Italy's cabinet on Friday and under which losses must be inflicted on holders of bank shares and debt, as well as depositors, before any public money can be tapped. ($1 = 0.9310 euros)