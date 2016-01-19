TABLE-Bad loans at Italian banks

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A request by the European Central Bank for more information on Italian banks' bad loans triggered a second day of steep share falls as investors worried that lenders will be forced to make heavy writedowns on soured debt. Italian banks hold 201 billion euros ($219.6 bln) in loans unlikely ever to be repaid - or non-performing loans (NPLs) - after a three-year economic recession, according to the Bank of Italy. Overall problematic loans topped 360 billion euros in the first half last year to stand at 18 percent of total loans. Following is data for NPLs and overall impaired loans at the main Italian banks under direct oversight of the European Central Bank. Gross Coverage Gross Coverage Gross non-performi ratio impaired impaired ng loans (%) loans ratio loans over (bln euros) (bln euros) (%) total loans (%) Banca Carige 3.4 59 6.8 41 28 Monte dei 49 Paschi di Siena 26.3 64 47.5 42 Banco Popolare 10.97 42 21.5 34 25 Banca Popolare 6.9 57 11.4 42 24 Emilia Romagna Banca Popolare 3.3 55 6.1 40 17 di Milano UBI Banca 6.8 39 13.4 28 16 Intesa Sanpaolo 38.97 63 64.5 47 19 UniCredit 50.6 61 80.7 51 16 ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)