FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Bad loans at Italian banks
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bad loans at Italian banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A request by the European Central Bank for more
information on Italian banks' bad loans triggered a second day of steep share
falls as investors worried that lenders will be forced to make heavy writedowns
on soured debt. 
    Italian banks hold 201 billion euros ($219.6 bln) in loans unlikely ever to
be repaid - or non-performing loans (NPLs) - after a three-year economic
recession, according to the Bank of Italy.
    Overall problematic loans topped 360 billion euros in the first half last
year to stand at 18 percent of total loans. 
    Following is data for NPLs and overall impaired loans at the main Italian
banks under direct oversight of the European Central Bank.
                     Gross      Coverage     Gross      Coverage    Gross
                  non-performi   ratio      impaired               impaired
                    ng loans        (%)      loans       ratio    loans over
                  (bln euros)              (bln euros)      (%)     total
                                                                    loans
                                                                       (%)
  Banca Carige        3.4         59          6.8         41         28 
    Monte dei                                             49           
 Paschi di Siena     26.3         64         47.5                       42  
 Banco Popolare      10.97        42         21.5         34         25 
 Banca Popolare       6.9          57         11.4         42         24
 Emilia Romagna                                                   
 Banca Popolare       3.3         55          6.1         40         17 
    di Milano                                                     
   UBI Banca          6.8          39         13.4         28         16
                                                                  
 Intesa Sanpaolo     38.97         63         64.5         47         19
   UniCredit          50.6         61         80.7         51         16
 

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

 (Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.