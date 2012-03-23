Italian banks' deposits fell again in Feb-ABI

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Deposits at Italian banks held by residents fell for a fifth month running in February but at a slower pace than the month before, according to data released on Friday.

The flow of bank loans to Italian companies improved slightly over the month, but the pace of growth continued to slow, reflecting a deteriorating economic climate and more selective lending policies by Italian banks which were hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

A report by Italian banking association ABI showed deposits held by Italian clients fell 0.3 percent compared with a year earlier, after a 0.8 percent drop in January.

It said loans to the private sector were up 1.2 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent rise in January. In February 2011, the annual growth was 6.2 percent.

Deposits held by foreign institutions in Italian banks fell 13.8 percent in January compared with a year earlier, a figure which ABI said reflected funding strains on the interbank market. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)