Main Italian banks have raised financial strength -central bank

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s main banks have steadily increased their financial strength in response to the deterioration in the economy and their financial leverage remains low compared with their European peers, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the BOI said that by June the average core tier 1 capital - a leading measure of a bank’s financial strength - of the 14 largest Italian banks had risen to 10.2 percent of their weighted assets.

That compared to 8.8 percent at the end of 2011 and slightly under 8 percent in 2010.

The 14 banks’ tier 1 and total capital ratios were respectively 10.8 percent and 13.8 percent.

”Capital strengthening is a response to the deterioration in the economy,“ the central bank said. ”The financial leverage of Italian banks remains low compared with the main European banking groups.

Italy’s economy has been in recession since the middle of last year and contracted by 0.8 percent in both the first and second quarters of this year.

The capital ratios of the main Italian groups remain below those of the main European banks, some of which have received large scale public support, the report said.

Italian banks have increased their provisions for credit risk, the report said, but it added that the Bank of Italy is still intensifying its assessment of the adequacy of provisions.

“Banks with inadequate coverage ratios are required to take prompt corrective measures,” it said.

Italian sovereign yield spreads have declined partly thanks to renewed interest from foreign investors, the central bank said, adding that this trend was confirmed in September and October.

However, it warned that uncertainty over future political developments “pose a risk for the cost of the public debt.”

The term of office of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti expires in the spring but at the national election expected in April, it is still not clear who the main candidates to replace him will be, or even which electoral system will be used at the ballot. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)