Italy to pass decree Sunday to save ailing banks - sources

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will hold an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday to pass a decree to save troubled banks from failure, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

One government source said the measure will be particularly aimed at saving four local savings banks which have been put under special administration.

The banks are Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria , Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara (CariFe) and Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti (Carichieti).

The sources gave no details of the kind of measure that the government is planning.

Italy is racing to rescue the four small banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders come in next year.