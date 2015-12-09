Italy bad bank plans facing dead end - source

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s negotiations with the European Union over setting up a bad bank to help its lenders shed non performing loans have got virtually nowhere and no realistic alternative schemes are on the table, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

Italian banks are currently clogged up with 200 billion euros ($219.70 billion) in bad debt, where borrowers are in default. This sum amounts to 18 percent of total corporate loans, stifling the banks’ ability to lend.

“There is still some talking going on but I don’t think it will produce anything significant,” said the source, who is involved in negotiations and asked not to be named.

An improved legal framework put in place by the government in recent months would make it easier for Italy’s banks to sell their non-performing loans (NPLs), and to some extent this was already happening, he said.

However, he advised banks to wait until market conditions improve because selling them at current market prices would amount to a “fire sale,” and therefore big write-downs.

Italy has to hope that the real-estate market improves and that the economy continues to recover in order that bad loans diminish and increase in value, he said.

He acknowledged that if these conditions don’t materialise it will be “a problem” for the country’s banks.

Carlo Messina, chief executive of Intesa San Paolo, Italy’s largest retail bank, said last month that if consumption and real estate prices improve, “in one or two years we will be able to sell NPLs under much better conditions.”

Italian growth has slowed steadily since the country emerged from a long recession at the start of this year and policymakers have said they are worried that confidence will be hit following last month’s militant attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a interview in Corriere della Sera daily last month he still hoped for some sort of “guarantee” to facilitate an Italian market for NPLs.

However he did not elaborate on that, and ruled out any government initiative before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting By Gavin Jones)