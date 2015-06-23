FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy takes steps to help banks offload bad loans
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Italy takes steps to help banks offload bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Tuesday a series of measures aimed at helping banks offload bad loans and revive lending to businesses.

Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters a cabinet meeting had approved an emergency decree containing measures to speed up bankruptcy procedures, and specifically the process of recovering collateral used to guarantee loans.

Another measure in the decree allows banks to claim tax relief over losses due to bad loan losses in one year, down from five years previously.

Italian banks are saddled with some 350 billion euros of bad loans which are forcing them to set aside capital to cover for potential losses and crimping their ability to lend to households and businesses. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, Silvia Aloisi, Giuseppe Fonte)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
