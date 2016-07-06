FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy plans no immediate measures to support Monte Paschi - Treasury official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Italy plans no immediate measures to support Monte Paschi - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy is not planning any immediate measure to prop up stricken Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , a Treasury undersecretary said on Wednesday.

The day after Italy's market watchdog banned short-selling on the stock after it fell more than 30 percent in two trading sessions, Treasury Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said in an emailed statement:

"No intervention is expected in the coming hours. We are monitoring the situation as agreed with the European Union."

Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, is among the sickest on a roster of weak banks whose pile of bad debts and capital shortfalls are sending shockwaves across Europe. (Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorigo, writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.