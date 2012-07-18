Italy banks need to shed bad debt -IMF

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund advised Italian banks to seek ways to reduce the mounting burden of bad loans weighing down their balance sheets and suggested stress-tests should be run on all lenders.

The IMF said on Wednesday in a report on the euro area that banks in the bloc’s third-largest economy should improve capital and liquidity by raising equity or selling non-core assets - not an easy task while investors shun Italian assets.

Only Italy’s top five lenders UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco Popolare and UBI Banca underwent stress tests run by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

They represent about 50 percent of Italian banks’ total assets.

Bank of Italy’s governor Ignazio Visco said last week the core tier 1 capital -- a leading measure of a bank’s financial strength -- of the top five lenders had risen to 10 percent of their risk weighted assets (RWA), above a 9 percent target required by the EBA.

For 66 mid-sized Italian banking groups the capital ratio was 8.7 percent, while 472 smaller individual banks had total capital worth 13.7 percent of their RWA, he said.

The Italian economy slipped into a recession in the second half of last year as the spiralling debt crisis forced Rome to adopt painful austerity measures. The central bank forecasts a 2 percent contraction in domestic output this year.

Bad loans accounted for 6.2 percent of total lending at the end of 2011, almost one percentage point higher than a year earlier. When also including loans in arrears, expired or restructured the share rises to 11.2 percent of total lending, the Bank of Italy said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said earlier this month bad loans at his bank, Italy’s biggest by assets, were rising, confirming a wider domestic trend.

He said European countries had different rules with regards to bank loan coverage, with the Bank of Italy requiring a more stringent coverage of doubtful loans than in other EU nations.

Italy should “encourage banks to devise strategies for selling, restructuring or writing down impaired loans”, the IMF said in a set of recommendations.

Visco forecast last week writedowns on deteriorating loans at Italian banks would continue to rise from 19.3 billion euros in 2011.

The central banker said domestic lenders had to improve provisioning, which could ease the offloading of such assets.

“Appropriate ways to lower their weight on balance sheets must be found,” he said.

Firstly, though, banks should be selective in lending in the current economic downturn, Visco said, even as the central bank sees scant credit as one of the factors behind Italy’s dismal economic performance. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)