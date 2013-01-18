FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF to conduct stress tests on Italy banks
January 18, 2013

IMF to conduct stress tests on Italy banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will conduct stress tests on Italy’s banks in the spring as part of a broader assessment of the country’s financial stability, an IMF spokeswoman said on Friday.

The stress tests will constitute the second part of the Financial Sector Assessment Program, which begins next week with an IMF mission to Milan and Rome.

The stress tests are aimed largely at providing “an instrument for risk management and not to assess any recapitalisation needs,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Danilo Masoni)

