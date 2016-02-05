Intesa beats dividend target despite lowly Q4 profit

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, will pay out a higher-than-expected cash dividend of 2.4 billion euros on last year’s results despite a lowly net profit in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday.

Intesa reported a 13 million euros net profit for the last three months of 2015, below an analyst consensus forecast of around 80 million euros. Quarterly earnings were hit by the bank’s contribution of 380 million euros to the government-sponsored rescue of four small domestic lenders in November.

However, the bank beat its own target for a dividend payout of 2 billion euros on its 2015 results by 400 million euros.

Even after taking that payout into account, its core capital remained one of the strongest in Italy, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.1 percent from 13.4 percent at the end of September.

Loan loss provisions for the year came in at 3.3 billion euros, down 28 percent form a year earlier, and the proportion of performing loans that turned sour was the lowest since 2007, with net inflows down 33 percent on a year earlier.