REFILE-Italy bank loans continued to fall in April
May 18, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Italy bank loans continued to fall in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline, no changes to text)

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell 0.8 percent in April from a year earlier to 1,407 billion euros ($1.6 trillion), Italian Banking Association ABI said on Monday.

April’s fall - which marks the 35th consecutive monthly decline - comes after a 1 percent drop in March and marks the best result since May 2012, ABI said.

Saddled with 189.5 billion euros in bad loans after a three-year economic recession, Italian banks are reluctant to lend.

ABI said gross bad loans in March accounted for 9.8 of overall banking assets, the highest since end-1996. They represent 16.7 percent of total corporate loans.

$1 = 0.8769 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
