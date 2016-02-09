Bad loans at Italy's banks stable in December, lending shrinks

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gross bad loans at banks based in Italy - a major problem for lenders in the country after a long recession - remained roughly stable in December at 201 billion euros ($225 billion) but lending to companies returned to shrink, data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Italy said lending to non-financial companies dropped 0.7 percent year-on-year in December after a 0.2 percent rise the previous month - which had marked the first increase in three and a half years.

Gross bad loans totalled 200.94 billion euros at the end of 2015, little changed from 201.01 billion euros in November. The Bank of Italy estimates the residual value of these loans at 89 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)