FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bank loans down 1.8 pct in Jan.
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Italy bank loans down 1.8 pct in Jan.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to households and non-financial companies fell by 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday, as a contraction in credit blamed for holding back the country’s economic recovery eased.

January’s drop in lending matched a 1.8 percent fall recorded in December and ABI said this was the best result since August 2012.

ABI had originally reported a 0.1 percent rise in loans to households and non-financial firms for December. However, it later revised the whole data series after excluding certain companies from the ‘non financial’ category based on harmonised European definitions.

At the height of the credit crunch in November 2013 bank loans to households and companies were down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, ABI said.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.