Italy bank loans down 1.8 pct in Jan.

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to households and non-financial companies fell by 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday, as a contraction in credit blamed for holding back the country’s economic recovery eased.

January’s drop in lending matched a 1.8 percent fall recorded in December and ABI said this was the best result since August 2012.

ABI had originally reported a 0.1 percent rise in loans to households and non-financial firms for December. However, it later revised the whole data series after excluding certain companies from the ‘non financial’ category based on harmonised European definitions.

At the height of the credit crunch in November 2013 bank loans to households and companies were down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, ABI said.