FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bank lending drops the least in two years in June
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 22, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Italian bank lending drops the least in two years in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Bank lending to Italian households and businesses shrank last month at the slowest pace in two years, an industry report showed on Tuesday, pointing to an easing in a credit crunch that has stifled the country’s economic recovery.

Italian banking association ABI said loans to households and companies fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.4 percent drop the previous month. In November of last year, loans were shrinking at an annual rate more than three times the level recorded in June.

“It’s the best result since July 2012,” ABI said.

Overall bank lending fell 2.2 percent, compared with a 3.1 percent drop in May.

ABI said medium- and long-term loans suffered because banks had trouble raising funds with a comparable maturity. Bonds issued by banks fell 8 percent in June from a year earlier, a drop of nearly 44 billion euros, ABI said. Deposits, on the other hand, continued to rise.

Bank bond issuance in Italy has been hit by higher taxation introduced as part of austerity measures during the euro zone crisis.

ABI said bad loans in Italy stood at 8.9 percent of the total in May at 168.6 billion euros ($227 billion), a figure in line with that released by the central bank earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7426 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.