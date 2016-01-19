Italian bank lending recovers after 3-1/2-year drop

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lending by Italian banks to households and companies rose in the last two months of 2015 after falling for 42 months in a row, Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

In a monthly report, ABI said lending rose 0.5 percent in December 2015 compared with one year ago. In November bank loans were up 0.7 percent, ABI said, after revising a preliminary figure indicating a 0.03 percent fall.

“These are the best results since April 2012,” ABI said on Tuesday.

Italian companies are still suffering tight credit conditions, making it difficult for them to fund new investments and boost economic recovery.

Conditions for domestic lenders remained tough as non-performing loans accounted for more than a tenth of banks’ total loans in November, ABI said.

Nonetheless, lenders were able to fund themselves thanks to clients’ deposits while it remained difficult for them to issue bonds.

Deposits at Italian banks rose 3.7 percent year-on-year, or 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, in December, according to figures published by the banking association. Bond issuance fell 13 percent year-on-year, and dipped 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in the last month of 2015. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Susan Thomas)