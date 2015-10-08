FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 198 bln euros in August
October 8, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 198 bln euros in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Italian banks rose to 198.45 billion euros ($2249 billion) in August as the fallout from a three-year recession that ended in late 2014 continues to hurt lenders’ balance-sheets.

Loans least likely to be repaid were up 14.2 percent from August 2014, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Thursday.

In July bad loans stood at 197.10 billion euros, up 14.5 percent from the same month of 2014.

Bank loans to non-financial companies continued to fall in August though at the smallest rate since May 2012, when corporate lending first started contracting.

Corporate loans fell by 0.8 percent in August after a 1.1 percent drop in July. Lending to households, instead, inched up for a third straight month, increasing 0.3 percent annually in August after a similar rise in July. ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
