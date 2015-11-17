Italy's lending conditions continue to slowly improve

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank loans to Italian families and firms shrank by just 0.31 percent last month from a year ago and their average cost fell to a record low of 3.33 percent, as credit conditions in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy slowly improve.

Italian banking association ABI said in its monthly report October’s drop comes after a 0.34 percent fall in September. In November 2013 the contraction reached minus 4.5 percent.

With ultra-low interest rates in the euro zone, the gap between the average rate charged by banks on loans to households and firms and the rate paid to raise funds from them stood at 211 basis points in October.

That compares with 209 basis points a month earlier and more than 300 basis points before the 2008 financial crisis.

As Italy leaves behind a three-year recession that saddled its banks with 200 billion euros in non-performing loans, ABI said bad debts represented 17.9 percent of total corporate loans in September.