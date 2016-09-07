FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Target 2 liabilities hit new record at 327 bln euros
September 7, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities hit new record at 327 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose to a new record high of 326.95 billion euros ($367.5 billion) in August, above levels seen four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Positions within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because they can signal financial stress, for example when banks in a country lose foreign funding.

However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can also affect it.

The Bank of Italy said in July the recent increase in its Target 2 position was driven by foreigners selling Italian assets, especially bonds, and Italians buying foreign assets, movements which were only partially offset by Italian banks raising more funds on international markets. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

