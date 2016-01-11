FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise in December
January 11, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in December to 248.859 billion euros ($271 billion) from 229.596 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress. However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also affect it.

December’s level was the highest since February 2013 when Italy’s Target 2 position reached 256.397 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

