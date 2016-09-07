UPDATE 1-Italy cenbank's liabilities with peers hit record, pointing to financial stress

(Adds economist's comments)

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy's liabilities with other euro zone central banks rose to a record high in August, pointing to waning foreign appetite for Italian assets as its commercial banks wrestle with problem loans ahead of a constitutional referendum.

Liabilities within the Target 2 system that settles cross-border payments in the euro zone - a sign of possible financial stress - rose to 327 billion euros ($368 billion), the central bank said on Wednesday.

Seasonal factors can also affect the balance, and UniCredit economist Loredana Federico said the customary cancellation of Italy's mid-August bond auction had probably played a role as foreign investors moved cash from Italian debt redemptions elsewhere.

But the 38 billion euro widening of liabilities in July-August, to above the levels of four years ago at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, may also signal a drop-off in demand for Italian assets following June's Brexit vote in Britain and before a Italian referendum in the autumn.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his political future on the referendum, which will put to the vote a strongly contested plan for constitutional reform.

Fears of political instability have affected in particular Italian banks, already struggling to manage problem credits that have risen to nearly one-fifth of their loanbooks and whose shares have on average lost nearly half of their value this year.

"Italian banks are perceived by the investors as the main mechanism of transmission of a potential political and macroeconomic crisis," Credit Suisse wrote in a recent note.

The Bank of Italy said in July the increase in its Target 2 position was driven by foreigners selling Italian assets, especially bonds, and Italians buying foreign assets, movements which were only partially offset by Italian banks raising more funds on international markets.

Italian lenders have increasingly replaced international funding with central bank liquidity, taking advantage of the ECB's quantitative easing programme, the Bank of Italy said.

UniCredit's Federico also pointed to investment returns in Italian bonds, driven to record lows by ultra-loose monetary policies.

"(Italian) investors are turning to higher-yielding foreign assets or buying funds" managed abroad by Italian asset managers, she said.

($1 = 0.8897 euros)