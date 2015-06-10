Italy unlikely to approve bad bank loan measures by end-June

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The Italian government is unlikely to approve measures to help banks cope with non-performing loans by the end of June, an economic advisor to Italy’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

“It is difficult that the government could clear measures to help (banks) get rid of non performing loans,” Filippo Taddei told Reuters on the sidelines of a UniCredit investor event.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s cabinet has been working for more than a year on ways to help banks offload loans that are unlikely to be repaid. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)