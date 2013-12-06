FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy banks return 4 bln euros in LTRO funds in November
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2013 / 5:18 PM / 4 years ago

Italy banks return 4 bln euros in LTRO funds in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian banks returned 4.1 billion euros in longer-term European Central Bank loans in November, reducing the total outstanding amount to 224.9 billion euros, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Overall ECB funding to Italian banks stood at 227.7 billion euros at end-November compared with 230.3 billion euros a month earlier.

The overall figure includes funds borrowed in the ECB’s main refinancing operations, which more than doubled in November to 2.8 billion euros.

Between late 2011 and early 2012 Italian banks borrowed a total of 255 billion euros in three-year ECB funds that must be returned at the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.