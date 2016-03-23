FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare, BPM boards expected to approve merger-source
March 23, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Banco Popolare, BPM boards expected to approve merger-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - The boards of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are expected to approve on Wednesday a preliminary merger accord, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A deal to create Italy’s No.3 bank will be discussed at board meetings on Wednesday after Banco Popolare and BPM ramped up efforts to comply with requests set by the European Central Bank for clearing the merger.

A second source said the banks were getting closer to an accord. Shares in the two lenders are suspended pending a statement. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

