Pop Milano, Banco Popolare in talks to merge - sources
January 12, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Pop Milano, Banco Popolare in talks to merge - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare are in talks to agree a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, in a move that would create Italy’s third-largest lender.

The sources added it was not certain a final deal would be reached since there were still some issues that needed to be ironed out.

If differences can be resolved, it would be the first merger to follow a government reform of large cooperative lenders approved last year in a bid to encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy’s fragmented banking system.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro

