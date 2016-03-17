FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare shares down on talk BPM merger faltering
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Banco Popolare shares down on talk BPM merger faltering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare fell more than 2 percent in early trade on Thursday, after press reports suggested merger talks with Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) could break down.

Italian media said that BPM’s union shareholders had contacted Andrea Bonomi, head of private equity fund Investindustrial and a former top investor in the bank, asking him to become BPM’s new supervisory board chairman if the merger talks break down.

The reports said Bonomi was ready to look at different merger opportunities in which BPM would be the main partner.

Banco Popolare’s shares fell 4.4 percent by 0817 GMT, while BPM’s shares were up 0.35 percent.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.