FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPM details ECB conditions to approve merger, board to meet by March 22
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

BPM details ECB conditions to approve merger, board to meet by March 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said on Friday the European Central Bank had set a number of conditions to approve its planned merger with Banco Popolare, adding its board will meet by March 22 to decide on those requests.

The ECB wants a strong capital position and asset quality for the new group from the start, including through appropriate “capital action”, and wants the two banks to present a multi-year industrial plan within a month, BPM said.

The ECB is also demanding a clear governance structure.

In a separate statement, Banco Popolare also said its board would meet no later than March 22 to decide on the ECB requests. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.