March 23, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

ECB gives preliminary go-ahead to Banco-BPM merger-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has informally given its preliminary green light to a merger plan between Italy’s Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, a source familiar with ECB thinking said on Wednesday.

The boards of both banks were meeting on Wednesday and are expected to unveil a memorandum of understanding after the market close.

“Capital and governance are now fine,” the source said. “The ECB has given an informal, preliminary go-ahead.”

The banks had provided further clarifications about their plan on Tuesday evening, as requested by the regulator, the source added. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

