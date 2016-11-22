FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Atlante to bid for bad loans of Italy's four rescued banks
November 22, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 9 months ago

Atlante to bid for bad loans of Italy's four rescued banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian bank bailout fund Atlante will present an offer to buy the bad loans of four small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy a year ago to help ease their sale, the chairman of the fund's manager said on Tuesday.

"We'll make an offer," Quaestio asset manager Chairman Alessandro Penati told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Italy has struggled to sell the four small banks despite the fact that their worst kind of non-performing loans were spun off in the rescue. Since then however the banks have been forced to class more problem loans as defaulting.

UBI Banca is expected to make an offer for three of the four small banks - Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti.

Penati did not name UBI but said an offer to buy the rescued banks would be conditional on Atlante stepping in to take on their bad loans. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

