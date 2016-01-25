REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tie-up speculation lifts Monte dei Paschi, weighs on UBI, BPM

(Fixes grammar in headline)

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Speculation that a long-awaited takeover of Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be drawing nearer helped to support the Italian bank on Monday after a recent steep fall in its share price.

Monte dei Paschi shares have lost more than a third of their value so far this year as Italy’s banking sector was hit by concerns about its large pile of bad debts.

Monte dei Paschi has long been looking for a partner to shore up its balance sheet as requested by regulators -- the bank has the largest proportion of soured loans over total lending.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last week that Italy’s third largest bank had turned into “a bargain” following the share price decline.

Renzi said he would be very happy to see “an Italian solution” emerge for Monte dei Paschi though the market would decide.

Seeking to reassure investors after a turbulent few weeks, Monte dei Paschi said on Friday it would publish preliminary full-year results on Jan. 28 ahead of a Feb. 5 scheduled release.

With top Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit ruling out getting involved in a rescue, cooperative bank UBI Banca has been tipped as the only candidate strong enough to take on Monte dei Paschi.

UBI has been discussing a merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano but talks have failed so far to yield an accord, sources have said.

Sources close to the discussions said BPM remained UBI’s favoured option but a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi could not be ruled out and was being considered as a possible alternative.

One source said a study of a possible combination between Monte dei Paschi and UBI showed it was not “a bad deal” and would make sense in terms of customers.

UBI and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. BPM was not immediately available for a comment.

The possibility of a tie-up that would weaken UBI’s capital hit shares in the cooperative bank which lost 4.4 percent by 1030 GMT after a 4.7 percent slide on Friday.

Shares in BPM fell more than 3.6 percent while Monte dei Paschi gained 2 percent.

Large Italian cooperative banks such as UBI and BPM have been discussing possible mergers following a government reform of the sector last year, which forced them to drop voting and ownership limits that had staved off takeovers in the past.

While eager to boost their size and keep hostile bids at bay, banks have failed to agree a merger so far due to haggling over top jobs and competing regional loyalties.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the situation was still very “fluid.” (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Paola Arosio, Andrea Mandala, Valentina Za, Francesca Landini; Editing by Keith Weir)